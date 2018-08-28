Whiskey River Landing closing its doors

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jason Dupuis dances with Miss Michigan USA Rashontae Wawrzyniak at Whiskey River Landing in Henderson, La., Friday, July 3, 2015. Management announced Tuesday that the dancehall is closing.(Photo: Daily Advertiser)

Whiskey River Landing in Henderson, a dancehall renowned for its Sunday afternoon zydeco and Cajun dancing, is closing. Management announced Tuesday morning on its Facebook page that "we have come to the decision that it is in our family's best interest to close our doors for good."

The Facebook post also stated that the Labor Day Celebration with Geno Delafose and French Rockin' Boogie at 4 p.m. Sunday will still be held. Fans were also advised to look for a Whiskey River Final Farewell, that will take place in the coming weeks.

The post also asked fans for time to deal with their decision to close:

"This was, by all means, not an easy decision but with such monumental tragedies that we have recently had to process and face, it is best that we part ways permanently. There is so much to be said regarding this announcement, and in saying that we ask that you refrain from bombarding us with questions of concern and curiosity. Please respect that we are extremely busy handling business now and will have even more time to address all of that in the future."



Dancehall management signed the release "Much love to each and every one of you ... bigger than the Basin, you entire Whiskey River family."

Susan Mistric Griffin, mother of Kelly Denais, owner of the venue, died July 1.

Perched on the levee in Henderson, Whiskey River featured a bandstand that offered a view of the Atchafalaya Basin, America's largest river swamp. Patrons dancing on the bar during the final song is a dancehall tradition.

Regulars have created their own dance in honor of the place, the Whiskey River Shuffle.

Media from across the globe have profiled the venue, which Country Roads Magazine voted as its "Favorite Place to Cajun Dance." Reviews in tripadvisor.com give the landing a five-star rating and called it "the place to be on a Sunday afternoon."