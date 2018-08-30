Whiskey River family cancels scheduled Labor Day Celebration amid concerns over crowd size Video

Whiskey River Whiskey River Landing closing its doors

An iconic Henderson dance and music venue has announced that a scheduled Labor Day celebration has been canceled.

According to a post on Facebook, the Whiskey River Family said the cancelation is due to an anticipated higher than usual crowd size.

The family says it fears that the anticipated "monstrous crowd" may not provide the usual "Whiskey River atmosphere" they have been known for all of these years.

The Whiskey River Final Farewell is still on schedule and will take place in the coming weeks, the post stated.

On Tuesday, family members announced that the Whiskey River Landing in Henderson was closing its doors for good.

"After much consideration we have decided to CANCEL Sunday's scheduled Labor Day Celebration and final official Sunday Funday.

With such an overwhelming response to our announcement, we have been made aware of the monstrous crowd that has now made plans of attending. Because of this, we fear that we will not be able to provide the usual "Whiskey River atmosphere" that we have been known for all of these years. In addition, we are aware that many of these attendees could possibly create more chaos than we are accustomed to, and for that reason as well have decided to cancel for this Sunday, September 2, 2018.

We are, however, still looking forward to our "Whiskey River Final Farewell" event in the next few weeks. Please be advised that this event still needs more planning for, so in the meantime we ask again that you respect our time needed to do so.

PLEASE refrain from bombarding our staff any more than you all have already. Messages sent to Whiskey River (via social media, email, etc.) regarding future business decisions will not be answered any time soon. We would like to also remind you (once again) that we are still attempting to process the recent loss of our leaders ("Mama" & Terry), and that this decision is affecting us ALL to different degrees. Please allow us to focus our minds on our multiple tasks at hand.

We appreciate the tremendous amount of love and support shown for us since yesterday's announcement and want to say THANK YOU! Please also continue to keep us all in your prayers.

Much levee love to each and every one of you again...bigger than the Basin bebs!"

🧡, your entire Whiskey River family

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Facebook)