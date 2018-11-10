Local

When is the LSU v Arkansas game on? Where to watch

SITERazorback Stadium (76,000) in Fayetteville, Arkansas.

TV: SEC Network.

RADIO NETWORKS: ALEXANDRIA - KZMZ-FM 96.9, KSYL-AM 970, KDBS-AM 1410. BATON ROUGE - WDGL-FM 98.1 (Flagship Station), WBRP-FM 107.3. CONWAY, Arkansas - KASR-FM 92.7. JACKSON, Mississippi - WYAB-FM 103.9. JENA - KJNA-FM 102.7. LAFAYETTE/OPELOUSAS - KLWB-FM 103.7, KOGM-FM 107.1. LAKE CHARLES - KQLK-FM 97.9, KXZZ-AM 1580. LEESVILLE - KJAE-FM 93.5. NATCHEZ, Miss. - WQNZ-FM 95.1. NEW ORLEANS - WWL-AM 870, KDDK-FM 105.5 (Spanish), KGLA-AM 1540 (Spanish). RUSTON - KNBB-FM 97.7, KRUS-AM 1490. SHREVEPORT - KWKH-AM 1130. VICKSBURG, Mississippi - WBBV-FM 101.3. VILLE PLATE - KVPI-AM 1050, KVPI-FM 92.5.

SATELLITE RADIO: Sirius — Channels 81 and 94. XM — Channels 81 and 190.

TWITTER: LSUBeatTweet.

WEATHER: It will be the coldest weather LSU has played in all season as temperatures are expected to dip to freezing at 32 degrees or a tad lower. But there is no rain in the forecast.

RECORDS: LSU is 7-2 overall, 4-2 in the SEC for second in the West. Arkansas is 2-7 overall and 0-5 in the SEC for last in the West and last overall as it is the league's only team winless in league play.

RANKINGS: LSU is No. 7 in the College Football Playoff poll, No. 9 in the Associated Press and No. 10 in the USA Today.

INJURY REPORT: LSU — Starting junior nose tackle Breiden Fehoko is not expected to play with an unspecified injury, and starting senior safety John Battle (leg) is not expected to play.

ARKANSAS — Starting tailback Devwah Whitney (ankle) is questionable. Backup offensive guard Kirby Adcock (concussion) is questionable, and backup linebacker Giovanni LaFrance is also questionable with an unspecified injury.

POINT SPREAD: LSU is a 16-point favorite.

SERIES: LSU leads, 39-22-2, but has won only two of four games in Fayetteville - 38-10 in 2016 and 20-13 in 2012. Arkansas won in Fayetteville, 17-0, in 2014 and 30-6 in 1992. LSU leads 8-7 in games at Little Rock, Arkansas, and 16-9 in games at Shreveport.

