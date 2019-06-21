WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW: Regarding new waste disposal program in St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. ( KLFY ) – There’s been some confusion lately about the waste disposal transition for residents living in unincorporated areas of St. Martin Parish.



The Parish is switching from Waste Management to Pelican Waste & DebrisPelican Waste & Debris starting July 1.

However, the transition hasn’t been so seamless for some residents.

Parish President Chester Cedars says Waste Management was operating in a severe deficit.

And the only way to solve that deficit, is for that the new provider (Pelican) to directly bill and collect the monthly charge from residents.

Thus choosing the Parish to pick Pelican, a deal the Parish Government has been looking into since last October.

“ Pelican has informed me that the pickup will be pretty much the same as it is now, they’re going to adopt the same schedule, “ said St. Maritn Parish President Chester Cedars.

– Residents will pay $21.20 per month for the new program.

– Up about $5 more than under Waste Management.

– Residents will be billed quarterly

Cedars believes the new program is worth it…

“ We have eliminated the bundling requirement under the Pelican contract.

Curb side solid waste, weekly pickup, the curbside 64 gallon container , Recycling component, the yard waste pickup twice a month, “ said Cedars about the new program.

A number of residents are not fans of paying for recycling.

However, Cedars says there’s been a recycling ordinance in the Parish since 2012.



He says they’ll evaluate the recycling component monthly.

“ They (Pelican) agreed to a provision in the contract that will give St. Martin Parish Government the option to opt out of the recycling component in the program, “ said Cedars.

“ Everybody seems to be like, they weren’t notified of the changes, “ said Joyce, a St. Martin Parish resident.

She lives in 1 of the approximately 15,000 households in the unincorporated area of St. Martin Parish.

Joyce says she’ll miss Waste Management, especially when it comes to paying the bill.

“ Waste Management made it easier for us because it was coming out of the water bill, “ she said.

Meaning now you’ll be paying Pelican, not St. Martin Parish Government.

As Pelican will now pay the parish a franchise fee to the Parish.

Cedars is just asking residents to be patient, and give the new program a chance.

“ We are eliminating a serious deficit, we are protecting their money, and at the same time, giving them an opportunity to have enhanced waste disposal services, “ said Cedars.

There are some residents who have had no place to dispose of their trash, b ecause the old bins were taken and the new bins have yet to arrive.

Pelican has assured that the remaining containers will be delivered in the next couple of days.

Waste Management has agreed they will pick up trash inside Pelican waste containers until July 1.

That’s when Pelican will step in…

With the franchise fee Pelican is paying, Cedars says they will use the money to create 2 hazardous waste pickup days a year.

Pelican Waste & Debris has released information about what residents need to know on their website.

Their contact number is 337-907-6686

For more questions about the new program, visit St. Martin Parish Government’s Facebook page.

