What you need to know before attending the Cajun's home opener

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The Ragin' Cajuns kick off their season against Grambling Saturday before you head to Cajun Field this season, here are a few things you should know.

"We are really excited to welcome everyone back to Cajun Field. Some things that you can anticipate this year that we've altered from years past, number one being our general admission parking lots. There will be a ten dollar fee. And a machine where you can swipe your credit card at the gate," says Nico Yantko with UL Athletics.

This season the fans have a new spot to cool down.

Once you're in the stadium this year, you're gonna want to stay.

"There is a no re-entry policy this year. Fans who are coming into the stadium will not be able to leave and then re-enter the stadium. They would have to purchase another ticket to get back in. That's one of our biggest pieces specifically around some of our rally point. Arrive early. Wear red. Be loud. Stay late, we hope you stay in the stadium with us," Yantko says.