West Nile Virus found in mosquitos in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE, La. - West Nile virus has been found in a mosquito in Lafayette Parish. As of now, there are no reports of any humans being infected.

Officials tell KLFY News that the samples were discovered on Friday. Officials want people to take pre-cautions for it now.

Medical Entomologist and mosquito specialist Glenn Stokes says it's not uncommon for this time of year, and it takes the entire parish to eradicate the problem.

"The people can do more than we can. We cannot get in every backyard even though we try."

Stokes says the mosquitoes will breed where ever there's standing water.

"One of the biggest problems is the bowls and saucers under potted plants. Everyone of those saucers can breed hundreds of mosquitoes."

He says everyone can help prevent the spread of west Nile. Remember the 4 Ds.

"Remember dusk and dawn because that's when they are the most active, drainage that's the most important thing to do, deed for a repellent, and dress"