WELSH PD: 2-month-old dies from injuries after being struck several times by father

WELSH, La.- On Thursday evening, responded to a call at a home in the 500 block of West Russel Ave., due to a report of a two-month-old child breathing.

First responders arrived and promptly administered aid. The child then was able to quickly be transported to a local hospital for treatment. Defectives learned from the hospital that there was foul play involved in the child’s condition.

The child was then air lifted to Women and Children’s Hospital in Lafayette on life support.

Zackary Chevallier, 22, of Welsh, admitted to Welsh Police detectives in an interview to striking the child in the back of the head several times in order to stop the baby from crying. This resulted in causing internal injury to the child’s brain.

At that time Chevallier was arrested for one count of second degree cruelty to a juvenile and was booked into the Jefferson Davis Parish Jail where he is currently awaiting bond.



At 6am Friday morning, investigators received were informed by the medical center in Lafayette that the child had died from his injuries.

Welsh Police Detectives have issued a warrant for manslaughter to Chevallier for the death of his child.



