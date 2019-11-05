Welsh man seen running, screaming down middle of road arrested; admits he had been smoking ‘mojo’

Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies arrested a Welsh man for criminal trespassing, disturbing the peace and resisting an officer after authorities learned that he was seen running down the middle of the roadway screaming.

As deputies attempted to locate the individual, a local resident flagged them down and reported that the suspect was hiding under a vehicle in the 500 block of Naebers Street in Welsh.

Deputies were then able to apprehend 24-year-old Dakota Tre Miguez of Welsh who they say admitted to acting out because he had smoked “Mojo,”a synthetic marijuana.