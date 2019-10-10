Welsh man arrested after fight, alleged threat to burn down mobile home

IOWA, La. (KLFY)- A 51-year-old Welsh man is facing criminal charges including attempted arson and strangulation after an incident Wednesday night.

At about 8:30 p.m. Jeff Davis Sheriff’s deputies were called to the 21000 block of South frontage road, Iowa for a disturbance. When deputies arrived there were two men fighting in the yard, authorities said.

“Deputies discovered one of the men had poured a flammable on the porch and threatened to burn the trailer down,” the sheriff’s office said. “The man had been arguing with girlfriend prior to getting into fight with girlfriend’s son.”

James Hunter, was arrested on charges of domestic abuse battery with strangulation and attempted arson.

Hunter is held in the parish jail with no bond.