Weekend Storms

Posted: May 17, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

Updated: May 17, 2019 02:58 PM CDT

It has been a dry week, but rain chances will increase over the weekend with the best chance Sunday. Rain will be a little more widespread Sunday, and we may see a few strong to severe storms tomorrow and Sunday. The better chance of severe weather will be north and west of Acadiana. It will be hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Sunday will be the cooler day. Have a great weekend!

 

 

