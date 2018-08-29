Local

Wednesday night shooting in Lafayette injures man

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 10:10 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 10:18 AM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured one man.

Police say it happened in the 100 block of Hebert Road.

It was determined that the victim was shot during an altercation, according to police.

He is in stable condition at this time.


 

