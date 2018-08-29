Wednesday night shooting in Lafayette injures man
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - Lafayette Police are investigating a Wednesday night shooting that injured one man.
Police say it happened in the 100 block of Hebert Road.
It was determined that the victim was shot during an altercation, according to police.
He is in stable condition at this time.
