Website ranks Lafayette’s 20 best companies to work for (and KLFY made the list)

The career website Zippia.com has released its rankings on the 20 best companies to work for in Lafayette.

According to the website, the list was built using data on salaries, company financial health, and employee diversity. The website also listed an additional 13 best national companies with offices in Lafayette.

The 2019 list of best Lafayette companies are as follows:

  1. PHI — Score: 4.9 (out of 5)
  2. Acadian Ambulance — Score: 4.7
  3. Stone Energy — Score: 4.7
  4. IberiaBank — Score: 4.5
  5. LHC Group — Score: 4.4
  6. Stuller — Score: 4.3
  7. Lafayette General Health — Score: 4.3
  8. Our Lady of Lourdes — Score: 4.2
  9. UCI Communications — Score: 4.1
  10. KLFY TV-10 — Score: 4.1
  11. System Forward America — Score: 4.1
  12. ATC Group Services — Score: 4.1
  13. Home Bank — Score: 4.0
  14. Graham Group — Score: 4.0
  15. Tops Appliances & Cabinetry — Score: 4.0
  16. Schumacher Clinical Partners — Score: 3.9
  17. Voorhies & Labbe Law — Score: 3.9
  18. Service Chevrolet Cadillac — Score: 3.9
  19. MidSouth BancCorp — Score: 3.9
  20. Giles Nissan — Score: 3.9

The following companies were ranked as the best statewide or national companies with offices in Lafayette:

  1. Chevron — Score: 5.0
  2. Halliburton — Score: 4.8
  3. Cox Enterprises — Score: 4.8
  4. AT&T — Score: 4.7
  5. Perficient — Score: 4.7
  6. Schlumberger — Score: 4.6
  7. Coustic-Glo International Ceiling Maintenance — Score: 4.4
  8. Spherion — Score: 4.4
  9. Fugro — Score: 4.3
  10. McDonald’s — Score: 4.2
  11. University of Louisiana System — Score: 4.2
  12. Menards — Score: 4.0
  13. Frank’s International — Score: 3.9

