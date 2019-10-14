Weather Turns Unsettled for the Work Week

A series of warm and cold fronts will bring unsettled weather to Acadiana for much of the next week along with up and down temperatures. Scattered showers and storms look likely this Monday with rain chances staying around 60% through most of the day. More scattered activity is expected for Tuesday and Wednesday with the arrival of another strong cold front. We will turn cooler and drier for Thursday before more active weather returns for the weekend. Some areas could receive 1-4″ inches of rain over the next 7 days.