Weather causing power outages in Lafayette
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The afternoon storms knocked out some power in neighborhoods.
Lightning struck the Simcoe-St. John area.
LUS officials say they received notifications on the outages around 5:15 and were able to restore power in less than 2 hours.
LUS officials also say crews are continuing to fix power outages in the following boundary:
- West Simcoe at South Bienville on the North.
- LaSalle St. on the West
- Monroe St. on the East
- and St. John and West Convent on the south including Mills Addition
