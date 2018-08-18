Local

Weather causing power outages in Lafayette

By:

Posted: Aug 17, 2018 07:11 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 17, 2018 07:11 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - The afternoon storms knocked out some power in neighborhoods.

Lightning struck the Simcoe-St. John area.

LUS officials say they received notifications on the outages around 5:15 and were able to restore power in less than 2 hours.

LUS officials also say crews are continuing to fix power outages in the following boundary:

  • West Simcoe at South Bienville on the North.
  • LaSalle St. on the West
  • Monroe St. on the East
  • and St. John and West Convent on the south including Mills Addition
Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center