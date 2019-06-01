WEATHER BLOG: Very hot near-term, disturbance across Gulf increases rain chances next week

Temperatures will be hot through the next few days. Friday we observed the hottest temperature of the year thus far in Lafayette. We’ll be in that same territory today as highs will climb into the 94-96 degree range this afternoon. Factoring in humidity, feels like temperatures will be in the 98-103 degree range. Reason for this heat is a ridge of high pressure that will be building aloft through today, tomorrow, Monday and Tuesday.

Highs could be in the 95-97 degree range on Monday as this ridge of high pressure reaches its peak strength! Rain chances through Tuesday will be isolated, in the 20-30% range each afternoon.

Meanwhile, a tropical disturbance is located across the Bay of Campeche in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. This disturbance is still very broad as it slowly moves west-northwestward. This disturbance will continue to move into a slightly more favorable environment for development by the early parts of next week with high levels of moisture and modest westerly wind shear of 10-15 knots to its north. High pressure aloft could lower the effect of wind shear over the disturbance. Taking this into account, some modest development of this disturbance could be possible through the early parts of next week as it moves towards the Mexican coast. The National Hurricane Center has five-day development odds at 40%. Regardless of development, deep tropical moisture associated with the disturbance will get caught up in an upper-level trough by the middle and latter parts of next week, moving it north into the area. This could enhance our storm chances Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, with the possibility of some heavier rainfall as well. Stay tuned!

