WEATHER BLOG: Storms possible tonight/tomorrow, heat cranks up next week

With the exception of a few isolated storms popping up across the area earlier this afternoon, things have been mostly quiet on the radar for Acadiana. A strong line of storms has continued to blossom across eastern Texas this afternoon, continuing to produce the chance for severe storms across eastern Texas, Arkansas, and northwestern Louisiana through the nighttime hours.

A tricky forecast through the next 24 hours as high-resolution models are split on the evolution of this storm complex. Some models try to dissipate the complex later tonight, just west of the Sabine river, before later regenerating it across Acadiana tomorrow morning/early afternoon, while others keep this complex mostly north of Acadiana through tomorrow afternoon. With the upper-level impulse moving over the area, albeit mainy north of Acadiana, it still makes sense to keep a decent storm chance in the forecast for tomorrow. I would not be surprised, however, to see storms stay mostly north of Acadiana for tomorrow. Otherwise, it will be another hot and humid day with highs climbing into the upper 80s under partly cloudy skies.

Only isolated storm chances Monday and Tuesday as south winds and just enough low-level moisture may be present for a sea-breeze type storm or two. Expect temperatures to be near 90 degrees both Monday and Tuesday, depending on the cloud cover. Another frontal boundary looks to stall over Texas Tuesday, but it appears most of that rain will stay west of Acadiana.

Wednesday through Saturday, a significant dome of high pressure will develop across the southeastern U.S. This sinking air will produce highs in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees in several locations across the southeastern U.S. by the end of next week. We'll be on the western flank of this, so I'm expecting temperatures to be in the 91-94 degree range, especially over the eastern areas of Acadiana, Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. Feels like temperatures on these afternoons will be in the upper 90s. Summer is definitely here!

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier

