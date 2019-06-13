WEATHER BLOG: Nice weather near term, moisture and rain chances increasing by weekend

Expect another gorgeous day across the area with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. North winds will continue to bring in drier air from the north. Another cool night for tonight as overnight lows are expected to fall into the mid-upper 60s by tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow afternoon will feature partly cloudy skies and highs climbing into the lower 90s. Winds will begin to turn southerly, bringing humidity back into the area.

By the weekend the weather pattern will change. The high pressure, which is over us now giving us nice weather, will begin to work eastward. The northwesterly flow aloft, which is giving us dry air aloft, will begin to turn southwesterly, bringing moisture back into the area. This trough will also begin to increase atmospheric lift across the area. With south winds, moisture aloft, and lift–storm chances will begin to increase starting Saturday. Storm chances look to continue through Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday as the pattern remains unsettled. These days will not be a washout, but a good scattering of storms will be likely each afternoon. As is typical in the summer, these storms could contain frequent lightning and brief heavy rainfall. Highs will continue to be in the lower 90s each afternoon, right on par for this time of year.

