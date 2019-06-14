WEATHER BLOG: Nice day, rain chances increasing through next week

Moisture and humidity will both be increasing for today as southeast winds come back into the forecast. This is due to high pressure working east of the area. Clouds will be increasing this afternoon, but mostly sunny skies are still expected with highs climbing into the lower 90s. We can wave goodbye to the 60s for now as southeast winds will bring 70s back for overnight lows.

Heading through the weekend, storm chances will be increasing each afternoon. This is due to an upper-level trough approaching the area, which will both increase atmospheric moisture and create atmospheric lift. Storm coverage will be between 30-40% for Saturday and Sunday with storms capable of producing locally torrential downpours and frequent lightning.

This same weather pattern looks to continue heading through the early and middle parts of next week. It won’t be a washout, but expect storms each afternoon with highs in the lower 90s each day.

