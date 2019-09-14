WEATHER BLOG: Hot weather with isolated rain chances, tropics remain active

A high pressure cell has been anchored across the southeastern U.S. and it will continue to remain in place through much of next week. Being on the southern end of this high pressure, we won’t get the excessive heat that will be seen further north, but temperatures will remain hot, ending up in the 92-95 degree range each afternoon. Moisture has been confined to the Gulf for the most part and that’s expected again tomorrow. Rain chances will remain isolated (20%), with the greatest chance of a pop up storm being south of I-10.

By Monday and Tuesday, the southern edge of the high pressure will retreat northward a bit. This may give an opening for the moisture to slide northward into the area. This could lead to a slight increase in storm coverage (30-40%).

TROPICS REMAIN ACTIVE…We have an upper-level low that is currently positioned across the central Gulf. This is why we have the easterly flow and the coastal moisture. This upper-level feature will slide towards Texas by the early parts of next week. Sometimes, these upper-level lows can work their way down to the surface and become tropical entities. It’s a slow process, but one that always has to be watched this time of year. The National Hurricane Center is giving this area a 30% chance for tropical development as it moves towards Texas. No models develop anything strong and no impacts are expected for Acadiana, with the exception being a slight uptick in rain chances.

A strong tropical wave is noted across the eastern Atlantic. This wave has a 60% chance for tropical development through the next five days as it heads westward. Good news, as of now, is that long-range models take this system northward and keep it an Atlantic system. We will still monitor this feature through the week ahead!

Tropical Storm Humberto is now moving north of the Bahamas. It’s getting better organized and could become a hurricane down the road as it works northeastward into the open waters of the Atlantic. Besides Bermuda, the United States is not expected to be impacted.