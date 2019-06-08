WEATHER BLOG: Hot near-term, rare June cool front brings in cooler air mid-next week Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It was another hot day for today with readings topping out in the lower 90s. Feels like temperatures were in the 95-100 degree range. Behind our upper-level low pressure system, currently moving northeast across the southeastern U.S., a ridge of high pressure will temporarily build across Texas. This will lead to a hot day tomorrow, with readings in the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures could be in the 95-100 degree range during peak heating hours.

Moisture will increase slightly heading through Monday with another hot day expected. This is due to a rare June cool front that will be working across the area. Showers will be a little more likely across Texas, but this front could produce a shower or two across the area. Behind it, a low humidity and slightly cooler airmass will be working in from the north. This high pressure cell is strong by June standards, providing most of the central parts of the country with daytime high temperatures some 10-15 degrees below average for this time of year. Monday night, readings could dip into the upper 60s, especially heading through Tuesday morning.



Highs Tuesday will be in the mid-80s with much lower humidity. You'll definitely feel the change heading through Tuesday night/Wednesday with readings dipping down into the middle 60s! Lower 60s could be as far south as central parts of the state. Hot afternoons and cooler nights will remain the trend through the end of next week.

