WEATHER BLOG: Heat indices could approach dangerous territory late week and weekend

It was another hot day across the area with highs in the lower 90s this afternoon. Dewpoints are in the mid-upper 70s, leading to heat index values of 100-105 degrees. Mild temperatures are expected overnight tonight as lows will only get as far as the mid-upper 70s with all the low-level moisture around. Meanwhile, an upper-level trough will work across eastern Texas and the northern portions of the state overnight tonight. This will lead to the chance for storms tonight in the aforementioned areas. Storms should dissipate before moving into Acadiana, but I'll keep isolated storm chances in the forecast overnight, especially for northern portions of Acadiana. Some fog could be possible tomorrow morning as air temperatures approach dewpoints with light winds.

Tomorrow expect another hot day with temperatures in the low-mid 90s. Heat indices will once again approaching 100-105 degrees. Storm chances will be minimal (20%).

A ridge of high pressure begins to build by Friday and Saturday. This will lead to hotter temperatures, with highs nearing 93-95 degrees for Friday and Saturday. Heat index values could begin to get dangerous during these days as readings could cross the 105 degree threshold, possibly getting as high as 108-110 degrees. With the sinking air, brought by the high pressure, storm chances will be very low Friday and Saturday (only in the 10% range).

This ridge will stick around for the early parts of next week, but an upper-level trough could erode the northern portions of the high, allowing more moisture and instability to work into the area. This will lead to a slight increase in daily storm chances Sunday through Wednesday. With high pressure in proximity, daytime highs will still be in the mid-90s. This could lead to some stronger storms each afternoon, containing heavy rainfall, frequent lightning, and gusty winds.

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier

