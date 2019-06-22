WEATHER BLOG: Heat continues, storm chance increases to start the work week

It was another hot day across the area with highs climbing into the lower 90s this afternoon. With dewpoints continuing to be in the upper 70s, feels like temperatures exceeded 105 degrees at times.

Expect more of the same for tomorrow, with the only exception being the possibility of a few more storms across the area. This is due to an approaching upper-level trough and increasing atmospheric moisture.

The high pressure giving us this heat and limited storm chances will be retreating to the southeast on Monday. An upper-level trough will be approaching the area increasing both atmospheric lift and moisture. This trough will produce the possibility of severe storms across Oklahoma and northeastern Texas. We always have to watch these storm complexes to our north and northwest this time of year, however. Some models try to bring this storm action into central parts of the state Monday afternoon. Regardless, storm chances will be increasing on Monday.

Models later show the high pressure building back in from the Gulf of Mexico, becoming centered right over the area. This will lead to a reduction in rain chances by mid-week and also hotter temperatures. Highs could be in the 94-96 degree range by next Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

