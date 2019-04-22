WEATHER BLOG: Gorgeous near-term, storms Thursday, early look at Festival International

Another awesome day expected as highs will climb into the lower 80s under sunny skies. A southeast breeze of about 5-15 mph again today as a high pressure ridge sits to our east, giving us winds off the Gulf. This will steadily increase moisture in the lower-levels of the atmosphere through mid-week.

Similar weather for Tuesday with highs in the lower 80s, but clouds will begin to increase across the area as mid-upper level moisture continues to increase.

Most of Wednesday looks good as well, with a mix of clouds and sun. Storms will begin to show up across Eastern Texas as a disturbance starts to work closer to the area. Some of this rain could move into the area late Wednesday night, but hopefully the first day of the festival will look okay weather-wise!

Unfortunately, Thursday looks wet with storms likely across the area. This is due to a surface low pressure center that will develop across eastern Texas and move northeastward through the state. This is also a severe weather setup as winds will be turning with height. So far, severe weather parameters with this system do not look particularly strong, but we will have to watch this forecast heading through Thursday.

With the exception of a few showers on Friday, the rest of the forecast looks great for the end of the week and the weekend. It will be getting warmer through, as highs are expected to be in the mid-80s Saturday and Sunday. If you are heading out to the festival, you may want to start thinking sunscreen! Summer is not far away!

~Meteorologist Trevor Sonnier