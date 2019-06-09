WEATHER BLOG: Front on track to move through Acadiana Monday, giving us cooler feel Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

It was a hot day for today with highs climbing into the middle 90s. Feels like temperatures were near 100 degrees. Luckily, there's a change coming to the forecast starting tomorrow.

Tomorrow will be another warm day with highs in the lower 90s. A slight increase in cloud cover is expected and an isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out as a front works across the area. North winds will begin to pick up during the afternoon, getting into the 8-16 mph range.

With clearing skies tomorrow evening, temperatures are expected to drop comfortably into the upper 60s. It's not much, but when we've been sitting in the mid-90s/mid-70s, this will be a welcomed change and you'll definitely be able to feel the cooler and drier air.

This holds true again Tuesday with highs climbing into the mid-80s with mostly sunny skies and lower humidity. The coolest morning will be Wednesday as it's possible to see temperatures in the 64-66 range across the I-10 corridor. Readings in the lower 60s will be possible across the central parts of the state.

A warming trend is expected Wednesday and Thursday with readings climbing back into the upper 80s to lower 90s. With steady north winds, mornings will still be cooler with temperatures in the upper 60s Thursday and Friday morning. Moisture and heat returns, along with rain chances, heading towards the weekend.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now