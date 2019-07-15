WEATHER BLOG: Enough about Barry–Let’s talk about the sun in our future

I don’t know about you, but after a week of talking tropics, seeing and being in flood waters, and having bouts of cabin fever–I’m ready to finally put Barry to bed and talk about something else. How about some sunshine, that’s always nice to discuss!

In all seriousness, we could still see scattered storms through this evening, but not the organized flooding rainbands that we saw this morning. In fact, all the Flash Flood warnings have been dropped across the area. A few more scattered storms will be possible tomorrow afternoon, but again not to the extreme that we saw this morning. Any storms tomorrow will be scattered and fast-moving. They won’t be as widespread either and I think we’ll finally see some sunshine mixing in.

As the remnants of Barry move off to the north and dissipate, high pressure will be building in from the Gulf. This means the return of sunny skies, warm temperatures, and isolated (20-30%) rain chances. Never thought I’d be so excited to be forecasting typical summer heat. A slight uptick in rain chances could be possible by the weekend as a weak inverted trough works across the area, but we’re only talking 30-40%. More importantly, I do not see anything threatening in the tropics through the next week.

Hopefully any remaining water out there begins to recede through the next few hours and things can finally get back to normal tomorrow!