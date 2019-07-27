WEATHER BLOG: Daily storms to be expected through the middle of next week

This afternoon featured widespread showers and storms meandering across the area. These storms featured frequent lightning and locally heavy rainfall. This is due to a northerly surge of moisture associated with a weak warm front moving northward through the state.

This surge of moisture will continue for tomorrow as it gets pulled northward by strengthening southwesterly flow aloft. This means another round of storms across the area, starting near the coast in the morning, and working northward through the afternoon. Like today, storms could contain frequent cloud-to-ground lightning and could dump 1-2 inches of rainfall per hour.

Deeper moisture will arrive by Monday and Tuesday, associated with a weak frontal boundary that will work into the area, aided by the flow aloft turning northerly. This could lead to an increase in storm coverage both Monday and especially Tuesday. With limited sun on these days, highs will settle in the upper 80s.

Even through the end of the week, isolated storms will be possible each afternoon.