WEATHER BLOG: Complex of storms possible tomorrow morning, gusty winds possible

We saw scattered storm activity out there this afternoon. Nothing incredibly heavy, but some locally heavy downpours and lightning accompanied some of these storms. The storms will continue in isolated areas through the evening hours, but will begin to taper off with the loss of the daytime heating.

Meanwhile, a complex of strong storms will take shape across northeastern Texas/northwestern Louisiana later tonight. In the aforementioned areas, an “Enhanced” risk for severe storms has been put up, mainly for the threat of damaging winds with this line of storms. The storm complex will be weakening through the night as it heads southward, but high-resolution models are nearly unanimous in bringing it into Acadiana in some form or fashion. Storm chances will be high early tomorrow morning, with a few storms containing gusty winds. The severe weather threat across Acadiana appears low at this time, but central parts of the state need to be on guard.

The only good news is this complex could bring us slightly cooler temperatures tomorrow morning as rain-cooled air works into the area.

Isolated storms continue each day through the week with a ridge of high pressure building again by mid-week. This could push temperatures into the middle 90s for Wednesday and Thursday.

