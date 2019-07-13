Weather Back to the Summer Routine

High pressure will remain the dominant weather factor in our forecast, leading to hot temperatures each afternoon. Expect highs in the 92-94 degree range Thursday and Friday, with feels like temperatures in the 103-108 degree range during peak heating. Rain chances will remain isolated, only 20% each afternoon with the seabreeze.

The pattern will change by the weekend. A piece of energy, in the mid-levels of the atmosphere, will get cut-off from the main flow and drift southwestward across the southeastern U.S. This feature will continue to drift west into Acadiana by Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. This will lead to increased moisture and atmospheric lift, leading to an increase in rain coverage for the weekend.