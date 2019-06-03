Watching The Tropics…

We are only 3 days into hurricane season, and we’ve had one named storm already; it’s possible we will have another named storm later this week, which would be Barry. We are watching the Bay of Campeche as there is an area of disturbed weather there, and conditions are favorable for slow development. I don’t expect this to form into a hurricane; it will be a weak tropical storm at best, if it does strengthen into a tropical storm. It is moving toward Mexico, and it could move inland, then move back over the Gulf. Whether it’s a named storm or not, the threat will be there for heavy rain across the Gulf Coast Wednesday and into the weekend. For Acadiana, I think that heavy rain threat will be Thursday and Friday. A few inches of rain will be possible. Also, there could be minor coastal flooding as tides are already nearly a foot above normal. Since the system hasn’t developed yet, it’s hard to get into specifics. Stay weather aware later this week, and we will keep you updated.

