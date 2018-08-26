WATCH: With the help of his friend Drew Brees, Alex Ruiz hopes to RUN again Video

COSTA MESA, Calif. -- Here was this local California kid, walking with some help but still walking into the local California team's practice area wearing his black New Orleans Saints jersey with the gold No. 9 on it.

This marks two meetings now, so the way Alex Ruiz sees it, he and Saints quarterback Drew Brees are not just acquaintances, they are friends. But as soon as he said those words, they sunk in.

"It's kind of cool," said Ruiz, the guy who wore No. 9 as a high school quarterback and had a shrine dedicated to Brees in his bedroom before all this started. "Well, not kind of cool, it's really cool."

This is the part of the story where it needs to be said that, if he had his way, Ruiz would have probably rather never met Brees if it meant he never had to go through his ordeal that left him with his right leg amputated below the knee.

His world took a sharp and unwelcome detour. But thanks to his idol and some help from local organization Challenged Athletes Foundation, Ruiz is on the path to be back and running on his own two feet -- even if they are not the feet he was born with.

Ruiz was kept in the dark regarding the underlying purpose of their first meeting a few months ago at one of Brees' Football 'N' America flag football tournaments in southern California. He did not even know he was going to meet Brees that day. The first word his idol ever said to him was, "Surprise!"

In Brees' hands at that moment: A prosthetic leg that now belonged to Ruiz.

In the words that followed "Surprise!": A promise that later, when Ruiz mastered his new tool, Brees would follow through with a more advanced prosthetic that would allow Ruiz to run around like he did when he was wearing his own No. 9 jersey playing quarterback for his high school team.

He was starting at that position in his junior year at Linfield Christian in Temecula -- roughly halfway between San Diego and the Chargers facility in Costa Mesa. Last October, in a game against Ontario Christian, disaster struck when he was tackled on a read option keeper.

His right leg hyperextended and his knee dislocated, the type of injury that required an ambulance ride straight from the field to the local hospital. Ruiz's knee was put back into place, but doctors realized the blood flow was cut off completely below his right knee, and Ruiz was transferred to nearby Loma Linda Medical Center.

Ruiz went 11 hours without blood getting to his lower leg. When he first boarded the ambulance, he figured he was looking at a fairly straightforward medical procedure involving a knee brace and a trip to the doctor in the morning.

"But then they transferred me," Ruiz said. "I stayed a few nights, and a few nights turned into a week, a week turned into a couple weeks. Yeah, it was not fun."