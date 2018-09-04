WATCH: State officials address approaching tropical storm

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) - With the impending weather, Governor John bel Edwards has issued a state of emergency for the state of Louisiana.

200 National Guard members will be in place in preparation for the storm, as well as 63 high water vehicles, 39 boats, and four helicopters.

Edwards emphasized the importance of being prepared before the storm hits.

"The threat of severe weather continues to exist for Louisiana and it is critically important for everyone to remember that this storm has every possibility to track further in our direction." said the Governor.

Later today, Governor Edwards will host a meeting with the Unified Command Group in anticipation of Tropical Storm Gordon.

Following the meeting, Governor Edwards and state emergency responders will provide updates at a press conference at noon.

That meeting will also take place at the GOHSEP office.