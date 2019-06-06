Was your property damaged by flooding? Contact emergency officials

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- If anyone in the Breaux Bridge, Henderson, Parks, Cecilia or St. Martinville areas of upper St. Martin Parish received water inside their home as a result of the flooding that occurred this morning, they are asked to please report it to the St. Martin Parish Office Of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness by calling (337) 394-2808.

OPELOUSAS- St. Landry Parish Damage Information Collection The St. Landry Parish Office of Homeland Security & Emergency Preparedness is asking any resident of St. Landry Parish that experienced damages from flooding to their residence on June 6, 2019 to please contact Louisiana 211 at 232-HELP. Reports will be taken today, June 6, 2019 and Friday, June 7, 2019. The information collected will be used for assessing damages sustained to residential dwellings. For more information, contact Lisa Vidrine at (337) 948-7177.

