Warm Weather, Clouds, and Rain Chances for the Thanksgiving Week

Monday will be the only day filled with sunshine over the holiday week. Cold conditions this morning will be followed by a mild afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will build in tonight and should hang around until Sunday. Scattered rain is likely on a very warm Tuesday with more rain chances expected on a cooler Wednesday. Warm and dry weather returns for Thanksgiving with even warmer conditions on Friday and Saturday before the arrival of a strong cold front.
I don’t expect many issues with travels across the Gulf coast but two major systems will cause headaches to our northwest and northeast over the next few days. Monday is the best day to travel across the entire country.