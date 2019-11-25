Warm Weather, Clouds, and Rain Chances for the Thanksgiving Week

Breaking News
Monday will be the only day filled with sunshine over the holiday week. Cold conditions this morning will be followed by a mild afternoon with highs in the lower 70s. Clouds will build in tonight and should hang around until Sunday. Scattered rain is likely on a very warm Tuesday with more rain chances expected on a cooler Wednesday. Warm and dry weather returns for Thanksgiving with even warmer conditions on Friday and Saturday before the arrival of a strong cold front.

I don’t expect many issues with travels across the Gulf coast but two major systems will cause headaches to our northwest and northeast over the next few days. Monday is the best day to travel across the entire country.

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Clear

Crowley

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Tonight

Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low 62F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Clear

Opelousas

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Tonight

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low around 60F. Winds SSE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Clear

Breaux Bridge

47°F Clear Feels like 47°
Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
60°F Mostly cloudy skies early with scattered thunderstorms developing late. Low near 60F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Tonight

Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
55°F Mostly clear skies. Low 43F. Winds light and variable.
