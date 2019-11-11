Live Now
Warm this Veterans Day with Arctic Blast Arriving Tonight

Veterans Day is starting off with areas of fog, along with cool temperatures in the 40s to 50s. Much of the day will stay quiet and warm with highs in the upper 70s under plenty of clouds. Rain becomes likely after 4:00-6:00pm this evening, with showers likely tonight for Acadiana. Cold and windy weather rushes in for Tuesday as we could see wind chills in the 20s! Tuesday night lows are expected to reach the 20s, a hard freeze is possible, especially north of I-10. Exposed pipes will need to be wrapped.

