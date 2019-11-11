Veterans Day is starting off with areas of fog, along with cool temperatures in the 40s to 50s. Much of the day will stay quiet and warm with highs in the upper 70s under plenty of clouds. Rain becomes likely after 4:00-6:00pm this evening, with showers likely tonight for Acadiana. Cold and windy weather rushes in for Tuesday as we could see wind chills in the 20s! Tuesday night lows are expected to reach the 20s, a hard freeze is possible, especially north of I-10. Exposed pipes will need to be wrapped.
Warm this Veterans Day with Arctic Blast Arriving Tonight
Abbeville57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Windy with periods of rain. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Crowley59°F Broken Clouds Feels like 59°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Rain and wind. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Opelousas54°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 54°
- Wind
- 3 mph NNE
- Humidity
- 95%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Rain and wind. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
Breaux Bridge53°F Clear Feels like 53°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
35°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Becoming windy overnight. Low 33F. Winds NNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Higher wind gusts possible.
- Wind
- 19 mph N
- Precip
- 60%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous
New Iberia57°F Clear Feels like 57°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 100%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
37°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waxing Gibbous