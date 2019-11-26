Live Now
Warm, Breezy, and Cloudy Today. Scattered Rain Late with Low Severe Threat

Tuesday is off to a much milder start compared to yesterday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Warm, breezy, and cloudy conditions are expected today as highs will be in the upper 70s as south winds gust to around 30 mph. Rain chances should slowly increase through the day with scattered showers and storms likely for late this afternoon, evening, and tonight. A few storms could be strong to severe as the Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana outlined in their “Marginal Risk”. This is the lowest likelihood for severe weather. I think Acadiana will see a greater threat this coming Saturday for severe storms.

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
14 mph SE
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
12 mph SSE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
17 mph SSE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

