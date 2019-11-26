Tuesday is off to a much milder start compared to yesterday with temperatures in the low to mid 60s. Warm, breezy, and cloudy conditions are expected today as highs will be in the upper 70s as south winds gust to around 30 mph. Rain chances should slowly increase through the day with scattered showers and storms likely for late this afternoon, evening, and tonight. A few storms could be strong to severe as the Storm Prediction Center has all of Acadiana outlined in their “Marginal Risk”. This is the lowest likelihood for severe weather. I think Acadiana will see a greater threat this coming Saturday for severe storms.
Warm, Breezy, and Cloudy Today. Scattered Rain Late with Low Severe Threat
Abbeville71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 14 mph SE
- Humidity
- 84%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 65F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 12 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 86%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 64F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
- Wind
- 13 mph SE
- Humidity
- 88%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 61F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
- Wind
- 10 mph S
- Humidity
- 81%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
65°F Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
- Wind
- 6 mph S
- Precip
- 50%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
- Wind
- 17 mph SSE
- Humidity
- 87%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
64°F Rain showers in the evening becoming more intermittent overnight. Low near 45F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
- Wind
- 9 mph W
- Precip
- 80%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent