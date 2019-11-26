Warm, Breezy, and Cloudy Today. Scattered Rain Late with Low Severe Threat

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) - Here's some of today's top stories to know before you head out the door:

Authorities arrested an Evangeline Parish man in connection with a Lake Charles homicide. The victim was found in the parking lot of an apartment complex with a gunshot wound.

An Acadiana homeless shelter got ripped off over the weekend. A resident of The Welcome House Shelter in Crowley stole an employee's car. If you have any information, you're urged to contact the sheriff's office.

Congressman Clay Higgins says new changes to the oil and gas industry have opportunities to bring tremendous jobs back to the Gulf of Mexico. But he also says it's up to Baton Rouge to see those changes impact our state and not the ones around us.

On Monday, a federal judge ordered former White House Counsel Don McGahn to testify before Congress. Democrats want to question McGahn about whether President Trump obstructed justice in the Mueller investigation.

Thousands of Louisiana people are without medicaid coverage after failing to respond to warning letters sent in the mail.

If you're flying the friendly skies and fly prepared. Lafayette Regional Airport is telling travelers and to arrive 90 minutes before departure time regardless of destination.

Mild and mostly quiet this morning but rain chances are headed up later today. Skies will be mostly cloudy with a high in the upper 70's. It will be breezy at times. After a few showers early, scattered showers and storms become likely this afternoon and tonight.