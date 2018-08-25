Wanted man captured by Lafayette City Marshals after chase

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Photo Credit: Lafayette City Marshals

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A wanted fugitive was caught and arrested by Lafayette City Marshals after a vehicle chase.

Authorities say Markell Jones led deputies on a pursuit that ended in the 200 block of Iles De Copales.

Jones was later found hiding inside of a sleeper sofa.

Jones was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting an Officer.

He was also booked on warrants of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of a stolen firearm cruelty to a juvenile, Criminal Trespass and Probation and Parole.

While Lafayette City Marshals were searching for Jones, some Lafayette schools near Pinhook and Evangeline Thruway were placed under a soft lockdown.

