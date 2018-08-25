Local

Wanted man captured by Lafayette City Marshals after chase

By:

Posted: Aug 24, 2018 07:28 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 24, 2018 07:28 PM CDT

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A wanted fugitive was caught and arrested by Lafayette City Marshals after a vehicle chase.

Authorities say Markell Jones led deputies on a pursuit that ended in the 200 block of Iles De Copales.

Jones was later found hiding inside of a sleeper sofa. 

Jones was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting an Officer.

He was also booked on warrants of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of a stolen firearm cruelty to a juvenile, Criminal Trespass and Probation and Parole. 

While Lafayette City Marshals were searching for Jones, some Lafayette schools near Pinhook and Evangeline Thruway were placed under a soft lockdown.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center