Wanted man captured by Lafayette City Marshals after chase
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - A wanted fugitive was caught and arrested by Lafayette City Marshals after a vehicle chase.
Authorities say Markell Jones led deputies on a pursuit that ended in the 200 block of Iles De Copales.
Jones was later found hiding inside of a sleeper sofa.
Jones was charged with Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle and Resisting an Officer.
He was also booked on warrants of aggravated kidnapping, armed robbery, possession of a firearm by a person convicted of certain felonies, illegal possession of a stolen firearm cruelty to a juvenile, Criminal Trespass and Probation and Parole.
While Lafayette City Marshals were searching for Jones, some Lafayette schools near Pinhook and Evangeline Thruway were placed under a soft lockdown.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- LPSS prohibits food delivery services for students
- FireEye: Tech firms' secret weapon against disinformation
- Tunnel found under old KFC in Arizona connected to Mexico
- Franklin Police: Domestic dispute occurred before shooting that injured man and woman