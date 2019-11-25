WANTED: Authorities searching for escaped work-release inmate from Mamou

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an work-release inmate who escaped early Sunday morning.

27-year-old Joseph James Fuselier is a work-release inmate who left his work-site off of Highland Road during the early morning hours of Nov. 24.

Fuselier’s last known address is in Mamou, Louisiana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There is currently an active warrant for his arrest for simple escape. He was previously arrested for Simple Burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or Baton Rouge Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP, or dial your local 911.