Breaking News
Jury deadlocked: Cannon gets life in prison for slaying of SPD officer
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

WANTED: Authorities searching for escaped work-release inmate from Mamou

Local
Posted: / Updated:

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding an work-release inmate who escaped early Sunday morning.

27-year-old Joseph James Fuselier is a work-release inmate who left his work-site off of Highland Road during the early morning hours of Nov. 24.

Fuselier’s last known address is in Mamou, Louisiana, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

There is currently an active warrant for his arrest for simple escape. He was previously arrested for Simple Burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EBRSO at 225-389-5000 or Baton Rouge Crimestoppers at 225-344-STOP, or dial your local 911.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 48°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
3 mph S
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

46°F Clear Feels like 42°
Wind
6 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph SSW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
47°F Mostly clear. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
40°F Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
3 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories