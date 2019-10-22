Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Walmart to participate in DEA’s national prescription drug take back events in Louisiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is rolling out a health care pilot program for its employees that will come up with a curated list of high quality providers but offer fewer choices than under the current plan. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

More than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including one store in Acadiana, is participating with local law enforcement agencies in an event aimed at safely disposing of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

On Monday, Walmart announced stores across the US are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.

At the event, you will be able to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.

The Walmart store in Ville Platte is included.

Click here to find other locations.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies early, followed by partial clearing. Low 52F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

64°F Clear Feels like 64°
Wind
3 mph WNW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Mainly clear skies. Low 51F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
58°F Cloudy skies this evening will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 53F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph NNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph W
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar