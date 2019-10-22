Walmart to participate in DEA’s national prescription drug take back events in Louisiana

FILE – In this Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, file photo, a Walmart logo forms part of a sign outside a Walmart store, in Walpole, Mass. Walmart is rolling out a health care pilot program for its employees that will come up with a curated list of high quality providers but offer fewer choices than under the current plan. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

More than 600 Walmart stores nationwide, including one store in Acadiana, is participating with local law enforcement agencies in an event aimed at safely disposing of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications.

On Monday, Walmart announced stores across the US are participating in the Drug Enforcement Administration’s National Prescription Drug Take Back Day on Saturday, October 26.

At the event, you will be able to safely dispose of unwanted, unused or expired prescription medications with local law enforcement who will be set up in the parking lots of participating Walmart stores.

The Walmart store in Ville Platte is included.

Click here to find other locations.