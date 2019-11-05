Walmart now offering unlimited grocery delivery for yearly fee in Acadiana

Walmart’s unlimited grocery delivery is now coming to Acadiana.

The program gives shoppers the opportunity to pay $98 per year (or a monthly fee of $12.95) to get unlimited grocery delivery.

Customers can try out the service for free for 15 days by signing up online here.

Customers will also still have the option to pay per delivery without a subscription if they wish.

Here’s how grocery delivery works:

Customers visit http://walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their address, and start adding items to their cart. During checkout, they select a one-hour window for their order to be delivered. Personal grocery shoppers fill the basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats, and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee, and there are no hidden fees. Unlike other services where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart’s prices are the same no matter how you shop.

