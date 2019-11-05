Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Walmart now offering unlimited grocery delivery for yearly fee in Acadiana

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Walmart’s unlimited grocery delivery is now coming to Acadiana.

The program gives shoppers the opportunity to pay $98 per year (or a monthly fee of $12.95) to get unlimited grocery delivery.

Customers can try out the service for free for 15 days by signing up online here.

Customers will also still have the option to pay per delivery without a subscription if they wish.

Here’s how grocery delivery works:

  • Order and choose a delivery time: Customers visit http://walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their address, and start adding items to their cart. During checkout, they select a one-hour window for their order to be delivered.
  • Personal grocery shoppers fill the basket: Highly trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats, and other items each customer requested. All Walmart grocery orders are backed by our freshness guarantee, and there are no hidden fees. Unlike other services where a banana costs more online than it costs in the store, Walmart’s prices are the same no matter how you shop.
  • Delivery: Customers can track their delivery all the way to the door as they prepare to be amazed by how easy shopping has become!


Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
62%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Clear skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
5 mph NE
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Partly cloudy. Low 52F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Scattered Clouds

Breaux Bridge

72°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
54°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter
Few Clouds

New Iberia

74°F Few Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph NNE
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
53°F Mostly clear during the evening. A few showers developing later during the night. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
3 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
First Quarter

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories

Community Calendar