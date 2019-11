Officials with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office were at Wal-Mart this week, but not to get ahead on their Christmas shopping.

The office received a a grant from the retail giant through their Wal-Mart Foundation. Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the thousands of dollars will be used to buy toys for underprivileged children in the parish.

SLPSO also received a transponder locator from the distribution center. The locator is used to scan for downed aircraft transponders on land and underwater.