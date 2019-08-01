Waitr launches in Opelousas today

OPELOUSAS, La. (Waitr)– From grass-roots Facebook campaigns to restaurant owners looking for new ways to serve their customers, residents of Opelousas have heard about the virtues of Waitr and hoped the service would come to their town. That time has now arrived, as the food delivery app has officially launched in Opelousas.

Waitr will host a launch party at Mama’s Fried Chicken (the 508 E Landry Street location) in Opelousas from 11:00am-1:00pm. The company is encouraging everyone to come out and be part of the festivities. Attendees at the free party can expect food, cold drinks and complimentary items to take home.

Waitr will bring over 100 jobs to the city. The decision for expansion was made after local restaurant owners and customers created a Facebook campaign to request the service.

Carlos Lerma, Owner of Java Square Café, initially started the Facebook campaign to get Waitr to come to town, saying the popular delivery service’s move to the Opelousas was not only going to help him but the entire city.

Lerma also noticed Waitr’s propensity to serve small- to middle-size cities, which initially prompted his campaign. “Bringing Waitr’s technology to rural communities like Opelousas helps a great deal, especially the new jobs,” he added.

Ryan Lagrange, General Manager of his family-owned Mama’s Fried Chicken, concurred with the excitement for the city. “Our customers have been asking for delivery and we’re thrilled we can accommodate them.”

Opelousas-area restaurants already partnering with Waitr include Guillory’s Seafood Express, Brew & Scoop, King’s Truckstop, The Varsity Grille, Peking Buffet, Mama’s Fried Chicken on Jake Drive and the location on East Landry, The Cajun Boudin Stop, Mikey’s Donut King and Java Square Cafe.

Waitr is currently hiring in Opelousas. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. And any local restaurant looking to become a partner with Waitr can learn more at https://waitrapp.com/for-restaurants.

Founded in Louisiana, Waitr is a leader in on-demand food ordering and delivery. Waitr, along with recently acquired food delivery company Bite Squad, connects local restaurants to hungry diners in underserved U.S. markets. Together they are the most convenient way to discover, order and receive great food from the best local restaurants and national chains.