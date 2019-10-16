CFO, 2 board members resign from WAITR

The CFO of Waitr is resigning and so are two members of the board, according to a statement from Waitr Holdings.

In a prepared statement, WAITR announced that CFO Jeff Yurecko is resigning November 1, 2019.

“We would like to thank Jeff for his dedication to Waitr and Bite Squad since he joined Bite Squad in 2016,” said Adam Price, Chief Executive Officer of Waitr.

The Company says it has initiated a search process to select a new Chief Financial Officer.

In addition, the company has also announced that board members, Sue Collyns and Scott Fletcher have resigned from the Board and that the Board has initiated a search process to select new members.

“Jeff, Sue and Scott’s decisions to resign were not related to a disagreement with the Company over any of its operations, policies or practices,” the company announced.

The Company says it will announce the details for their November earnings call to discuss its Q3 2019 results once they are available.