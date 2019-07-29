Waitr announces expansion to Opelousas

LAFAYETTE, La. – Waitr announced it will launch in another community this week with its expansion into Opelousas.

The company debuts this week with the official launch party set for Thursday, August 1.

Waitr said it will bring 100 new jobs to Opelousas, in addition to a managerial staff.

The company is offering delivery from a variety of Opelousas-area restaurants, including Guillory’s Seafood Express, Brew & Scoop, King’s Truckstop, The Varsity Grille, Peking Buffet, Mama’s Fried Chicken locations on Jake Drive and East Landry, The Cajun Boudin Stop, Mikey’s Donut King and Java Square Cafe.

To celebrate its Opelousas debut, Waitr will be hosting a launch party at Mama’s Fried Chicken (508 E Landry Street) on Thursday, August 1 from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. CT. The event is open to the public.

Waitr is currently hiring in Opelousas. Drivers can apply at https://waitrapp.com/become-a-driver. Additionally, local restaurants looking to become a Waitr partner can learn more at here.