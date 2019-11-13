VPSO needs help in locating stolen pickup truck

Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division needs your help in finding a stolen 2011 GMC Sierra two-door pick-up truck.

Captain Drew David, the PIO with Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, says that they are actively looking for the truck.

The is white in color bearing the VIN 1GTN1TEX0BZ454239. With Louisiana license plate B764940.

The vehicle was stolen from a home off of Kristin Road, north of Kaplan, Louisiana.

The vehicle was left unlocked and the keys inside. It was parked inside of the owner’s shop, which was also burglarized. The owner stated that there is a large dent with blue paint transfer on the rear of the front passenger fender of the vehicle and a diamond plate toolbox in the bed of the truck.

(Photo: VPSO)

The photos of the subjects above were involved in the burglary. They are described as two white males and possibly one white female.

Video surveillance from the Youngsville area showed that the individuals inside the stolen vehicle were also involved in vehicle burglaries within their town.

If anyone finds the whereabouts of the vehicle or knows the identity of the possible suspects, please contact Sergeant Shay Hargrave at 337-898-4403.

When the vehicle is found, please contact VPSO so the vehicle can be processed. The vehicle is listed in NCIC as stolen.