VPSO investigating Dollar General armed robbery in Indian Bayou

INDIAN BAYOU, La. (KLFY)- Deputies are searching for a suspect after a Dollar General store was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday morning.

Just after a.m. 9:02 pm the Vermilion Parish Sheriff’s Office received a call in reference to an armed robbery at the Dollar General located on La. 700 in Indian Bayou.

Information obtained by officers at the scene a man described as 5’07” weighing 160 pounds entered the store at approximately 8:50 p.m. He was wearing what appeared to be white jump suit, gloves and some type of clothing covering his face, authorities said.

(VPSO)

Once inside the store, the suspect reportedly placed what was described as a small caliber handgun, possibly a revolver, on the counter and demanded all money from register.

He then left he store in an unknown direction. Authorities do not know if he fled on foot of left in a vehicle.

At this time it is unknown what mode of transportation the suspect was using or if he had any accomplices.

Sheriff Couvillon said investigators are “working diligently in an attempt to identify the person and/or persons responsible for this crime.”

He urged anyone with information to contact the Sheriff’s Criminal Investigation Division at (337) 898-4403.