VPSB ranks #2 in state

The Vermilion Parish School System is now the second-best school district in the state.

That’s according to the Louisiana Department of Education.

Even though Vermilion Parish School District ranks number two in the State of Louisiana, Superintendent Jerome Puyau said they still have room to grow.

“98% of all other districts in the State of Louisiana, we are number two in the state. That means our students are outperforming 98% of other students in the State of Louisiana,” explained Puyau.

Vermilion Parish School District is comprised of twenty schools and nine schools each moved up a letter grade.

There are now 12 “A” rated schools, five “B” rated schools, three “C” rated schools, and zero “D” and “F” rated schools.

Puyau said, “There’s different components that were assessed… how the students from Kindergarten through Eighth, the ACT, how students do with dual enrollment, middle school has their other entities, but when you compile all those scores together, it comes up with a district performance and also a school performance score.”

Puyau says within the past four years, the school district ranked number 10, to number six, to number four last year, and now, number two in the state. The school system has a district performance score of 92.8, and an “A” letter grade.

“It’s a belief that every child, every day, the Vermilion Way will be focused on learning,” added Puyau. “We focus on learning. We celebrate the success of our students, our teachers, and our leaders.”

Vermilion was designated as a “2019 Outstanding School System” by the Louisiana Department of Education and ranked second in top growth.