Voters will have the final say this November on Louisiana's split-jury verdict
Louisiana is one of two states that don't require unanimous jury verdicts for non-death penalty felony cases.
There's an amendment to change that on the ballot this November.
As it stands now, 10 members of a 12-person jury can sentence someone to life without parole.
With the exception of Louisiana and Oregon, a conviction requires a unanimous vote.
According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Louisiana has the second highest rate of wrongful convictions and exonerations per capita.
A public meeting was held Wednesday at City Club in River Ranch.
