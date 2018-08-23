Local

Voters will have the final say this November on Louisiana's split-jury verdict

Louisiana is one of two states that don't require unanimous jury verdicts for non-death penalty felony cases.

There's an amendment to change that on the ballot this November.

As it stands now, 10 members of a 12-person jury can sentence someone to life without parole.

With the exception of Louisiana and Oregon, a conviction requires a unanimous vote. 

According to the National Registry of Exonerations, Louisiana has the second highest rate of wrongful convictions and exonerations per capita.

A public meeting was held Wednesday at City Club in River Ranch.

 
 

