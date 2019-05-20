Voluntary evacuation order issued for lower St. Martin Parish

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A voluntary evacuation is in effect for lower St. Martin Parish.

After consultation with the Director of the St. Martin Parish Office of Emergency Preparedness and the Region 4 Coordinator of the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness, Parish President Chester R. Cedars has issued a Voluntary Evacuation Order for lower St. Martin Parish, effective immediately.

The voluntary evacuation is necessary to protect the safety and health of the community especially, although not exclusively, because of water and sewerage issues associated with the current high-water conditions in the area.

Anyone who wishes to comply with the voluntary evacuation and needs assistance can call the Parish’s Office of Emergency Preparedness at (337) 394-2808. Moreover, if anyone has any questions associated with the order, please utilize the phone number listed above.