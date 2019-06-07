Ville Platte woman accused for stealing thousands from her employer

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Submitted photo)

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY)- A Ville Platte woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from her employer. The former employee had used the personal credit card of the business owner as well as other company cards to draft and pay her bill, while also making personal purchases, police said.

Danielle Brignac, 34, was arrested by Ville Platte police officers on Friday. She is facing charges of felony identity theft and one count of felony theft.

Police said allegedly stealing over $30,000.00 during her time of employment at the law firm.

Brignac was booked into the Ville Platte City Jail and then transferred to the Evangeline Parish Jail with bond set at $50,000.

