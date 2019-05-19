Ville Platte Smoked Meat Festival celebrates culture, cuisine and heroes

The LA Smoked Meat Festival held every year in Ville Platte since 1992 is dedicated to the local chapter of the Vietnam Veterans Association.

Hosted by the Viande Boucanne’ Inc., the goal is to honor ALL Military Veterans.

The festival is located in the “Smoked Meat Capital of the World” at the Ville Platte North-side Civic Center and Pavilion and is a two day celebration of Culture, Cuisine and Heroes!

The “Smoked Meat World Championship Cook Off” was held Saturday morning, followed by the Opening Ceremony, honoring our Veterans.

